In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less