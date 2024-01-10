Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 800 vs Kawasaki Versys 650

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Scrambler 800
Ducati Scrambler 800
Icon
₹7.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm66 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm60 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:110.8:1
Displacement
803 cc649 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
88 mm83 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9497,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0007,15,000
RTO
67,92057,200
Insurance
27,02924,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28917,133

