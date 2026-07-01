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Ducati Scrambler vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Kx450
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc449 cc
Power74.01 PS PS3.44 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L6.2 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg112.9 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm960 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm245 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm215 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph143 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm3.44 PS
Stroke
66 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm96.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mm
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm forkTelescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride By Ride-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,91611,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7009,92,000
RTO
79,73679,360
Insurance
33,48033,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85623,745

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