In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler vs KX450 Comparison