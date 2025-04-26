In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 9.97 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|803 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|74.01 PS PS
|45 PS PS