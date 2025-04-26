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Ducati Scrambler vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Scrambler vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Eliminator
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc451 cc
Power74.01 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L13 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm735 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableTwin shocks / 90 mm
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride By Ride-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,9166,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7005,62,000
RTO
79,73667,440
Insurance
33,48026,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85614,102

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