In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
Scrambler vs NX500 Comparison