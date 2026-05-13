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Ducati Scrambler vs Honda NX500

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
Scrambler vs NX500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Nx500
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl26.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc471 cc
Power74.01 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17.5 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1447 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg196 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm830 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm296 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69H
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDual Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph-
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain drive
Displacement
803 cc471 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection(PGM-FI)
Bore
88 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6.2
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustablePro-link Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm forkShowa 41 mm USD Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Ride By RideHonda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,9162,40,899
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7001,63,180
RTO
79,73650,654
Insurance
33,48027,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,8565,177

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