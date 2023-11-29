In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm.
On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours.
Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours.
The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
