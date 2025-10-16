In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Scrambler vs CB650R Comparison