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Ducati Scrambler vs Honda CB650R

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Scrambler vs CB650R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Cb650r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc649 cc
Power74.01 PS PS95.17 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L15.4 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg205 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph225 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm46 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm63 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46-
Displacement
803 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledLiquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder Engine
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchAssist and Slipper
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
88 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableMonoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm forkShowa SFF USD fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Ride By Ride-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT5 Inch TFT, Colour Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,91611,46,697
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,70010,30,269
RTO
79,73682,421
Insurance
33,48034,007
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85624,646

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