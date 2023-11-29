In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less