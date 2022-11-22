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Ducati Scrambler vs Honda CB500X

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 9.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler engine makes power and torque 74.01 PS PS & 65.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The Scrambler mileage is around 19 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
Scrambler vs CB500X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler Cb500x
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 9.97 Lakhs₹ 6.87 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl28.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity803 cc471 cc
Power74.01 PS PS47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17.7 L
Wheelbase
1.449 mm1443 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm830 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front: MT 60 RS 110/80 R18, Rear: MT 60 RS 180/55 R17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
74.01 @ 8250 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc471.03 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
88 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustableHonda ProLINK monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm forkTelescopic Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Yes, Power Mode-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
24 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Ride By RideEmergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,09,9167,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
9,96,7006,87,386
RTO
79,73654,990
Insurance
33,48024,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,85616,483

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