Ducati Scrambler 800 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight

In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Scrambler 800
Ducati Scrambler 800
Icon
₹7.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm96.8 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:110:01
Displacement
803 cc1202 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooledAir-Cooled, Evolution
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
88 mm88.9 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,94913,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,00011,75,000
RTO
67,92094,000
Insurance
27,02932,146
Accessories Charges
011,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28928,219

