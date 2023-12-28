Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹10.91 Lakhs*
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
₹11.95 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
71 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111.27:1
Displacement
1079 cc888 cc
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
98 mm78.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,02213,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
11,95,00011,95,000
RTO
95,60095,600
Insurance
32,46032,460
Accessories Charges
8,96211,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,63028,694

