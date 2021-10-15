In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm