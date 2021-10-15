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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Tiger sport 660
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1079 cc660 cc
Power85.65 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17.2 L
Length
2190 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1418 mm
Height
1330 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
895 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
71 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
1079 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD Fork-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06810,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,0009,45,000
RTO
1,07,20075,600
Insurance
38,86832,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94122,638

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