In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.