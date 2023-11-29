In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours.
The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
