In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.