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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Kx450
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc449 cc
Power85.65 PS PS3.44 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L6.2 L
Length
2190 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1480 mm
Height
1330 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg112.9 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm960 mm
Width
895 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm245 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm215 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph143 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm3.44 PS
Stroke
71 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runHydraulic Clutch
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm96.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustableNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD ForkTelescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06811,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,0009,92,000
RTO
1,07,20079,360
Insurance
38,86833,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94123,745

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