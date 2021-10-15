In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs KX450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Kx450
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|3.44 PS PS