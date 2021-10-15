In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS