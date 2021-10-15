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HomeCompare BikesScrambler 1100 vs XL750 Transalp

Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Xl750 transalp
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc755 cc
Power85.65 PS PS91.7 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L16.9 L
Length
2190 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1560 mm
Height
1330 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg208 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm850 mm
Width
895 mm838 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm256 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Stroke
71 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc755 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm87 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustablePro-Link rear monoshock
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD ForkShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socketEmergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCDYes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06813,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,00011,80,509
RTO
1,07,20094,440
Insurance
38,86836,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94128,185

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