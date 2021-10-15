In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS