In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less