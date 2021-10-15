Scrambler 1100 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025] Brand Ducati Honda Price ₹ 13.4 Lakhs ₹ 15.96 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 20 kmpl Engine Capacity 1079 cc 1082.96 cc Power 85.65 PS PS 99.2 PS PS

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.