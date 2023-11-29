In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Honda CB650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, CB650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less