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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc975 cc
Power85.65 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11.7 l
Length
2190 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm1545 mm
Height
1330 mm-
Kerb Weight
206 kg221 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm705 mm
Width
895 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71 mm66 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledRevolution™ Max 975T
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm97 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD Fork-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socketCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06814,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,00013,39,000
RTO
1,07,2001,07,120
Insurance
38,86838,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94131,917

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