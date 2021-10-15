In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS