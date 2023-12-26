Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their specifications

Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Pro
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
71 mm96.8 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm68 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:19:01
Displacement
1079 cc883 cc
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledAir-Cooled, Evolution
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
98 mm76.2 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,32,02211,31,562
Ex-Showroom Price
11,95,00010,11,000
RTO
95,60080,880
Insurance
32,46029,572
Accessories Charges
8,96210,110
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,63024,321

