In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.