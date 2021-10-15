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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Ducati Monster

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Monster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Monster
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc937 cc
Power85.65 PS PS111.4 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Length
2190 mm-
Wheelbase
1514 mm1474 mm
Height
1330 mm-
Kerb Weight
206 kg188 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm820 mm
Width
895 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
71 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledTestatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustableProgressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD Fork43 mm usd fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socketCornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat cover
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCD4.3 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06814,36,761
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,00012,95,000
RTO
1,07,2001,03,600
Insurance
38,86838,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94130,881
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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