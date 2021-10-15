In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Monster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Monster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|111.4 PS PS