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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Hypermotard 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 17.11 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc937 cc
Power85.65 PS PS114.2 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14.5 L
Length
2190 mm-
Wheelbase
1514 mm1493 mm
Height
1330 mm-
Kerb Weight
206 kg200 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm870 mm
Width
895 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km284.2 km
Max Speed
299 kmph316 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
71 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledTestastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustableProgressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD ForkMarzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socketABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06818,92,022
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,00017,10,500
RTO
1,07,2001,36,840
Insurance
38,86844,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94140,666

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