In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|114.2 PS PS