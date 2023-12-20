In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less