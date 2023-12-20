In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm.
On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours.
The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.
