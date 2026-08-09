In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|90 PS PS