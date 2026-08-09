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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V2 vs Scrambler 1200 X

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1200 cc
Power119.637 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15 l
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
128 mm-
Wheelbase
1436 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg228 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm820 mm
Width
810 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
890 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm97.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53713,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00012,43,000
RTO
1,56,08099,440
Insurance
48,45737,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33029,656

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