In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm.
On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours.
The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less