Ducati Panigale V2 vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
60.8 mm59 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:112.2 : 1
Displacement
955 cc999 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,43,19115,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,00013,61,000
RTO
1,39,9201,08,880
Insurance
41,15439,197
Accessories Charges
13,1170
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76632,435

