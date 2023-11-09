In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less