In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm.
On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
