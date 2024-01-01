Saved Articles

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm55 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
12.5:111.2:1
Displacement
955 cc998 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,43,19124,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,00021,90,000
RTO
1,39,9201,75,200
Insurance
41,15448,075
Accessories Charges
13,11721,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76652,341

