In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS