Ducati Panigale V2 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.