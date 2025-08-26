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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V2 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1133 cc
Power119.637 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12.5 L
Length
2090 mm2324 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm146 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg256 Kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm649 mm
Width
810 mm916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
60.8 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm99 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,Street-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53719,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00017,82,618
RTO
1,56,0801,60,436
Insurance
48,45741,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33042,660

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