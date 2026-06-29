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Ducati Panigale V2 vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Ftr
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1203 cc
Power119.637 PS PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L13 L
Length
2090 mm2223 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg233 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1295 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm780 mm
Width
810 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph-
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm124.7 PS
Stroke
60.8 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1203 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetRain
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationExhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53721,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00019,38,357
RTO
1,56,0801,74,452
Insurance
48,45743,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33046,348

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