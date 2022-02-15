In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS