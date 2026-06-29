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Ducati Panigale V2 vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc975 cc
Power119.637 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L11.7 l
Length
2090 mm2250 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm110 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg221 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm705 mm
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineRevolution™ Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm97 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53714,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00013,39,000
RTO
1,56,0801,07,120
Insurance
48,45738,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33031,917

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Latest Videos

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