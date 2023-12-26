Saved Articles

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm-
Stroke
60.8 mm111 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:110.0:1
Displacement
955 cc1746 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,43,19116,99,889
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,00015,25,000
RTO
1,39,9201,22,000
Insurance
41,15437,639
Accessories Charges
13,11715,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76636,537

