Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPanigale V2 vs Harley Davidson Low Rider S

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S

In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm114 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:110.5:1
Displacement
955 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,43,19116,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,00014,69,000
RTO
1,39,9201,17,520
Insurance
41,15436,760
Accessories Charges
13,11711,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76635,127

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    Renault India has launched the updated Kwid hatchback in the country with a revised list of features, enhancing its appeal further and raising its competitiveness against the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
    2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and specification comparison
    10 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     