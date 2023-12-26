In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs 17.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 155 PS @ 10750 rpm & 104 Nm @ 9000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less