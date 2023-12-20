Saved Articles

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati Streetfighter V4

In 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
₹17.49 Lakhs*
Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
₹19.99 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:114.0:1
Displacement
955 cc1103 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineDesmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,43,19122,23,988
Ex-Showroom Price
17,49,00019,99,000
RTO
1,39,9201,59,920
Insurance
41,15445,078
Accessories Charges
13,11719,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76647,802

