hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPanigale V2 vs Multistrada V4

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati Multistrada V4

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Multistrada v4
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 24.56 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1158 cc
Power119.637 PS PS169.9 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L22 L
Length
2090 mm2301 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1567 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg240 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1520 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm840 mm
Width
810 mm1020 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km330 km
Max Speed
299 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1158 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineV4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchMultiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
100 mm83 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmFully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes, Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationDucati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53727,09,191
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00024,56,300
RTO
1,56,0801,96,504
Insurance
48,45756,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33058,231

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme
29 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open
11 Jun 2026
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S in a new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at 21.86 lakh
23 Jul 2026
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme
22 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers