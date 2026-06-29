In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|114.5 PS @ 9