In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Monster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Monster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|111.4 PS PS