In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|114.2 PS PS