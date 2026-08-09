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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V2 vs Diavel 1260

Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati Diavel 1260

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Diavel 1260
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 17.7 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1262 cc
Power119.637 PS PS164.2 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L17 L
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
128 mm-
Wheelbase
1436 mm1600 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg249 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm780 mm
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm129 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1262 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineDucati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable Timing
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
100 mm106 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmMonoshock, Preload and Rebound Adjustable, single side swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes50 mm Adjustable USD Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationBosch Cornering ABS Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL)
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53720,58,133
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00018,49,000
RTO
1,56,0801,47,920
Insurance
48,45742,723
Accessories Charges
018,490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33044,237

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