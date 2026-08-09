In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Diavel 1260
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|164.2 PS PS