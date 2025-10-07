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Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Desertx
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc937 cc
Power119.637 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L21 L
Length
2090 mm2390 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm250 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg223 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1178 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm865 mm
Width
810 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km374 Km
Max Speed
299 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm94 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT5” full-TFT colour display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53721,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00019,59,200
RTO
1,56,0801,56,736
Insurance
48,45748,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33046,523

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme
29 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open
11 Jun 2026
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S in a new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at 21.86 lakh
23 Jul 2026
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