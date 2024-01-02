Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
1158 cc948 cc
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42818,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00016,47,000
RTO
1,51,9201,43,760
Insurance
43,50850,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01739,577

