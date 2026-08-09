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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Scout rogue
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1133 cc
Power169.9 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L12.5 L
Length
2301 mm2274 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm129 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1576 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg250 kg
Height
1520 mm1181 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm649 mm
Width
1020 mm995 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm95.1 PS
Stroke
53.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm99 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes, Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19119,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30017,28,077
RTO
1,96,5041,55,527
Insurance
56,38741,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23141,369

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