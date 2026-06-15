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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V4 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1133 cc
Power169.9 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L12.5 L
Length
2301 mm2324 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm146 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg256 Kg
Height
1520 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm649 mm
Width
1020 mm916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
53.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm99 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes, Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19119,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30017,82,618
RTO
1,96,5041,60,436
Insurance
56,38741,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23142,660

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