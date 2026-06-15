In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS