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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Gold wing
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1833 cc
Power169.9 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L21.1 L
Length
2301 mm2615 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg390 kg
Height
1520 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm745 mm
Width
1020 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm73 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm73 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmPro Link
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19139,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30039,90,000
RTO
1,96,5040
Insurance
56,3870
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23185,760

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
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31 May 2025
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
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22 Apr 2026
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