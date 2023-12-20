In 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less