Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc1082.96 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42817,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00015,96,500
RTO
1,51,9201,27,720
Insurance
43,50838,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01738,150

