In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v4
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1158 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|169.9 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS