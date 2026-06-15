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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1082.96 cc
Power169.9 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L24.5 L
Length
2301 mm2307 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg239 kg
Height
1520 mm1523 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm810-830 mm
Width
1020 mm963 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm92 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame-
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmPro-Link
Features
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19117,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30015,96,500
RTO
1,96,5041,27,720
Insurance
56,38738,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23138,150

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